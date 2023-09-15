Watch Now
I-84 lanes closed due to early morning collision of two semi-trucks

Eastbound lanes closed between mileposts 194 and 201, detours are marked
Toby Shaw / KIVI
Posted at 2:27 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 16:27:50-04

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police has reported that all lanes are closed on Eastbound I-84 between Twin Falls and Heyburn due to a fatality collision between two semi-trucks.

The accident occurred at 2:00am at milepost 200 in Jerome County.

Initial reports are that a Freightliner was traveling westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lanes, striking an oncoming semi-truck.

The driver of the Freightliner died from his injuries at the scene of the crash, the other diver was transported to a local hospital.

The closure impacts Eastbound lanes for approximately six miles, between mileposts 194-201.

The crash remains under investigation by the ISP.

