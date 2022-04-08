HWY 30 Music Fest returning to Filer this June

FILER, Idaho — Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Fest is returning to Filer this June. The now four-day-event is expected to attract around 30,000 music lovers from across the nation.

The HWY 30 Music Fest, known as “The People’s Festival,” started with around 1,000 attendees. This summer marks year nine for the Filer event, which is expecting their biggest music fest yet.

“HWY 30 Music Fest 2022… it’s going to be one for the books. The lineup is incredible,” said Gordy Schroeder, also known as the head night janitor and creator of HWY 30 Music Fest.

The line up includes country and rock headliners, with both local musicians and nationally acclaimed artists.

“There are people who meet up here once a year and they’re from all corners of the United States of America… They come here, they camp, they put their area together and come together as one big community,” said Schroeder.

Holding the annual event in Filer brings live music to locals while also building a family of music enthusiasts.

“I brought my grandkids a few years ago and taught to them what it’s like to enjoy music through and through, and they got to meet some of the band members. That’s one of the nice things about this festival, a lot of times the bands will come out and they’ll interact with the fans and it’s more personalized,” said Cricket Stirling, music fan and festival sponsor.

The festival is being held at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds on June 22, 23, 24 and 25.

All ages are welcome to attend. See the line up and tickets here.

“Good venue… bring your kids, bring your family, bring your friends and have a good time,” said Scott Trappen, music fan and HWY 30 Music Fest crew member.