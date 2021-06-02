How to stay safe with hot temperatures in the Magic Valley this week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Temperatures are increasing in the Magic Valley with high-90s expected.

St Luke’s medical workers are urging those who might be out enjoying or working in the sun to be cautious of heat-related illnesses.

The National Weather Service currently has a heat advisory in effect for the western Magic Valley starting on Thursday at 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. They recommend everyone take extra precautions at this time.

“In these types of situations, people have not gone through what they call a climatization, meaning you have not had a gradual increase in heat over a certain length of time,” said St Luke’s System Medical Director Martha Taylor.

Talyor said if someone is going to be spending time outside recreating or working, remember the signs of a heat illness can come on quickly.

“Early on you will feel fatigued," Taylor said. "You will get muscle cramps, you will sweat, lightheadedness, you will get warm and flush.”

Heat illnesses can be accentuated by physical exertion, and certain medications such as antihistamines can also make the risks worse.

Twin Falls visitor Brandon Boehler experienced this first-hand. At Centennial Waterfront Park, he spends most of his time in the shade because the medication he is taking forces him to have to be cautious in heat.

“I have to careful with it so I pay attention to what the weather forecast people have to say all the time,” said Boehler.

Many other individuals have to make a living working outside. Twin Falls city officials said there are currently about a dozen multi-unit housing projects under construction in the city right now, and many more single-family homes are being built. This type of work can cause many workers to battle the heat daily.

“Work with your team to try and have frequent breaks out of the sun if possible,” said Taylor. “Be very aware of your teammates, to watch for those signs and symptoms of dehydration.”

If someone is experiencing symptoms St Luke’s suggests you get out of the sun immediately, get out of layered clothes, and get water. Call 911 if things worsen.