How to stay safe while driving in inclement weather

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Magic Valley has seen dense fog in the area, a weather condition that can make driving dangerous. Fog, rain and snow can all reduce visibility for those on the road.

Before drivers hit the road, Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson for the South Central region Jessica Williams said drivers can check Idaho 511 Travel Information .

Drivers can look at weather conditions throughout the state.

“Oftentimes, we see foggy weather come in coupled with other weather conditions, so there might be slick roads too” Williams said. “You always want to be prepared for other things, besides just reduced visibility.”

Williams said anyone getting behind the wheel should put away all distractions, give themselves extra time and maintain a safe following distance from the cars around.

When driving in dense fog, use low beam headlights or fog lights. Williams said high beams can cause reflection and make it more difficult to see.

The Idaho State Police station in Jerome said they see an increase of accidents reported due to weather conditions.

Trooper Hemmer said speed is a big factor.

“We have a lot of people still going the same speeds. We have icy roads, they still think they can go 80 mph on the interstate,” Hemmer said. “We have a lot of slide offs, where people lose control of their vehicles and slide off the road. And a lot of property damage crashes where people slide into each other.”

ISP encourages people to slow down, drive at a safe speed limit, not passing or changing lanes and wearing a seat belt.