How to make healthy choices this holiday season

MAGIC VALLEY, ID — As you gather around the dinner table this holiday season, it’s important to keep up with healthy habits — even if they look a little different.

In order to make the most out of festivities with family and friends, you will need the proper nourishment to stay on your A-Game. This can be easily accomplished by “keeping it simple,” said Kyli Gough, registered dietitian and manager for Community Health at St. Lukes in the Magic Valley.

“The green bean casserole dish with all of the rich indulgence that there is… We could also just create roasted green beans with olive oil, and salt and pepper and it’s very simple enjoyable and meets the expectation of the holiday, and also the nutritional benefits that you would like to include as well,” said Gough.

She also recommends getting experimental with food. Anyone looking to cut back on sugar, can cut down when baking, and adding more liquid for consistency. For those hoping to consume less fats from butter, Gough recommends swapping your butter for a healthy oil.

Healthy eating is important, but so is what you do.

"Hydration is key for digestion and helps avoid bloating and discomfort," said Gough.

In addition to drinking water, staying active is also a great way to both maintain health and spend time outdoors with loved ones.

“Get activity in on those days. Going for the Turkey Trot in the morning before the meal, or a walk while the turkey is in the oven or find time afterwards to play a game of football or tag in the backyard with family,” said Gough.

Gough said it’s not always about substitutions or restrictions and that during the holidays, we should enjoy our favorite foods. Keeping meals simple and nutritious, staying hydrated and being active are your go-to this season.