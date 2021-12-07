How to get KSAW back on your antenna in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Antenna viewers in the Magic Valley missing KSAW need to rescan their TV to find us on a new channel. The new channel is 28 and this is the 5th channel change since we went on the air in 1994.
This change only affects antenna viewers. Dish and DirecTV will change their receivers and Cable is not affected by this.
The previous changes were due to the FCC eliminating channels across the country and giving the spectrum to cellphone providers. This time, KSAW has a new transmitter which the FCC will be reimbursing us for.
This all stems from the FCC channel re-pack and power maximization plan that started a few years ago around the country.
Here are the basic rescan procedures, all TVs are different so look at your user manual or go to the manufacturer's website if these do not work:
Example 1:
- Select MENU
- Select SETTINGS (might just have a CHANNEL)
- Select CHANNELS
- Select ANTENNA for channel source
- Select FIND CHANNELS or SCAN
- Select START if applicable
- Select DONE if applicable
Example 2:
- To start, on your TV remote, select “Menu” and then “Settings.”
- Next, select “Channel Setup” and select “Antenna” or “Air,” depending on your TV.
- Make sure you are not on “Cable.” Select “Channel Search” or “Channel Scan.”
- Keep in mind that steps to perform a channel scan may vary. If the wording in your TV differs from the options shown, refer to your TV user manual for help.
- Running a channel scan is NOT the same as pressing Channel UP/DOWN on your remote. There may be channels available that you won’t be able to tune in, even if you select it directly, until you do a scan.
Example 3:
- Press the MENU button on your television or converter box remote.
- Go to SETUP or SETTINGS.
- Go to INSTALLATION or SYSTEM or CHANNELS.
- Go to AUTO PROGRAM, AUTO SCAN, AUTOTUNING, PROGRAM CHANNELS, or SCAN CHANNELS.
- Press ENTER, OK, or SELECT to start the scan.
- Some televisions may warn you that starting a scan will reprogram your channels. That's OK! Reprogramming your tuner is exactly what you want to do to access the upgrades and new channels.
- Once the scan starts, it can take just a few minutes or 15 – 30 minutes to complete. DON’T stop the process once it starts.
- At this point, your scan should be done. Many televisions quit the process on their own, while with others, you may need to select OK or EXIT on your remote.
- NOTE: Some manufacturers have you use the LEFT/RIGHT arrow to access menu functions. Sometimes they throw you a curveball and make the CHANNEL UP/DOWN and VOLUME UP/DOWN double as menu navigation. It can be a bit tricky, but if you're familiar with your television remote, you already know this stuff.