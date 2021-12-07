How to get KSAW back on your antenna in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Antenna viewers in the Magic Valley missing KSAW need to rescan their TV to find us on a new channel. The new channel is 28 and this is the 5th channel change since we went on the air in 1994.

This change only affects antenna viewers. Dish and DirecTV will change their receivers and Cable is not affected by this.

The previous changes were due to the FCC eliminating channels across the country and giving the spectrum to cellphone providers. This time, KSAW has a new transmitter which the FCC will be reimbursing us for.

This all stems from the FCC channel re-pack and power maximization plan that started a few years ago around the country.

Here are the basic rescan procedures, all TVs are different so look at your user manual or go to the manufacturer's website if these do not work:

Example 1:



Select MENU

Select SETTINGS (might just have a CHANNEL)

Select CHANNELS

Select ANTENNA for channel source

Select FIND CHANNELS or SCAN

Select START if applicable

Select DONE if applicable

Example 2:



To start, on your TV remote, select “Menu” and then “Settings.”

Next, select “Channel Setup” and select “Antenna” or “Air,” depending on your TV.

Make sure you are not on “Cable.” Select “Channel Search” or “Channel Scan.”

Keep in mind that steps to perform a channel scan may vary. If the wording in your TV differs from the options shown, refer to your TV user manual for help.

Running a channel scan is NOT the same as pressing Channel UP/DOWN on your remote. There may be channels available that you won’t be able to tune in, even if you select it directly, until you do a scan.

Example 3:

