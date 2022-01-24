Watch
Here's how community members can help with housing insecurity

Posted at 11:36 AM, Jan 24, 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The South Central Community Action Partnership asks local Idahoans for help in conducting housing insecurity surveys in South Central Idaho.

The national Point-in-Time (PIT) count takes count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness. The survey takes place annually, during the last ten days of January.

Getting an accurate count is crucial in ensuring the right amount of resources are allocated.

South Central Idaho community members can help by spreading the word and volunteering as a PIT Crew member. The PIT Crews will go out on Saturday, Jan. 29 in Twin Falls, to conduct surveys, hand out hot cocoa, coffee, donuts and gift cards. You can sign up through the Everybody House website to volunteer.

