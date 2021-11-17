Hemp production is just around the corner in Idaho

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho — Beginning January 1, applicants approved by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture will be able to produce and handle hemp in Idaho.

Applications for producing and handling hemp opened November 8, and are the first step in growing hemp in the Gem State. Those applying must undergo a background check and provide information about their farms.

Once approved, production can kick off no sooner than January 1, 2022. More information can be found on the ISDA Hemp Program website.