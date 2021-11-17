Watch
Hemp production is just around the corner in Idaho

Scripps National
After bursting onto the farming scene around the country several years ago, hemp production declined. That’s expected to change, with the U.S. market for hemp projected to triple from $5.6 billion a year now, to $17.4 billion by 2027.
Posted at 3:05 PM, Nov 17, 2021
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho — Beginning January 1, applicants approved by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture will be able to produce and handle hemp in Idaho.

Applications for producing and handling hemp opened November 8, and are the first step in growing hemp in the Gem State. Those applying must undergo a background check and provide information about their farms.

Once approved, production can kick off no sooner than January 1, 2022. More information can be found on the ISDA Hemp Program website.

