Hailey Library receives grant to better serve community

MAGIC VALLEY — The Hailey Public Library was one of the libraries nationwide selected to participate in libraries transforming communities. The initiative is part of the American Library Association to help library employees better serve their small and rural communities.

Along with being selected, the library will also receive a $3,000 grant that will go towards their 'Your Library Listens' initiative. A resource that will help them build a stronger relationship with the Hispanic and Latino community.

They say although Hailey's population is more than 30% Hispanic, only a fraction use the library's resources.

Part of the grant will go towards staff taking online courses to learn how to lead conversations to bridge the gap with the library and the Hispanic community.