Habitat for Humanity gears up for annual Rim 2 Rim fundraiser

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — In the Magic Valley, the need for affordable housing has been a long-time concern. While the work might be slow, a local nonprofit is constantly working to help people get into a home, but this weekend they are asking the community to get involved.

Jake Brasil

On Carney Street in Twin Falls a house is currently under construction. This is one of Habitat for Humanity’s current projects. They built it from the ground up, and soon a family of nine will get the chance to leave their two-bedroom trailer, move in and pay a mortgage.

They have been doing projects like this for the past 30 years. Since their inception, they have been able to help 60 families, but just in this year, 90 families have reached out to them. Which is a major increase from their usual 18 to 25 families.

Jake Brasil

“The more people we can get into affordable housing through Habitat for Humanity, the more affordable houses we will have in our community,” said Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Linda Fleming.

Each year to raise awareness and raise funds for the work they do, Habitat for Humanity hosts a 7.6-mile race known as the Rim 2 Rim that begins deep in the Snake River Canyon.

The Rim 2 Rim is this Saturday, and community members can still sign up and find out how they can support affordable housing.

Habitat for Humanity Magic Valley

“We just hope that people come out and support Habitat in any way that they can,” said Fleming

The money raised from the charity event will be used to help all families they can who are currently living in substandard situations.

Jake Brasil

“It’s been in our community for many many years and we're proud to be the ones to call it our race for homes,” said Fleming