Grant funding opportunity for South Central nonprofit organizations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The South Central Behavioral Health Board has opened an application for nonprofit organizations to request up to $20,000.

This grant funding opportunity is for programs focused on prevention and treatment, as well as helping residents recover from behavioral health issues.

Twice a year, SCBHB provides the opportunity for nonprofit organizations to request up to $10,000. However, this past year they noticed they were not receiving a large number of applicants.

Jennette Reeder, chair of the SCBHB, said they hope to increase the number of applicants this year.

“We’re really hoping to reach those smaller communities that do need assistance and hopefully someone can figure out a way to utilize this grant to fill in that grant,” Reeder said.

SCBHB serves Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties. Reeder said she has noticed a need within the district five counties.

In Twin Falls, she said the biggest needs are housing and transportation.

“If it’s an issue here in Twin Falls, when we have quite a few resources, I can’t imagine what it would be like for Lincoln county, or any of those more rural counties,” Reeder said.

Nonprofit organizations requesting funds need to meet one of the strategic planning priorities of education, transportation, housing and suicide intervention, prevention or postvention.

Applications are open until March 31.