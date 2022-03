BURLEY, Idaho — Magic Valley Fish and Game staff are hosting a Take Me Fishing trailer event for families. The free community event is Tuesday, March 22 at Freedom Park Pond. Fishing equipment and bait is available for those who need it.

Anglers borrowing fishing equipment who are 14 years old and older can fish without a license during the event, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

The event is being held from 10 am to 1 pm in Burley.