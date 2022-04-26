Free K-12 charter school to open in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — There are plans to bring a free K-12 public charter school to the families of Twin Falls in August of 2023.

The school will be part of the network of Gem Prep charter schools across Idaho.

With the fast-growing Twin Falls community, Gem Prep aims to offer more options for education by emphasizing college preparation.

“Our class sizes are small, we cap them at 26 scholars which helps our teachers really get to know our families… We really love having strong partnerships with our families, we know we can’t do this without them,” said Adam Bruno, who will be the principal of Gem Prep in Twin Falls.

Gem Prep’s goal is for all of their students to earn at least eighteen college credits. Students will also have the option to obtain their associate’s degree by the time they graduate.

“We’re just really excited to come to Twin Falls. We know it’s an amazing community, and we want to give all the families in Twin Falls another great option for college prep education,” said Bruno.

The school’s potential location is on the corner of Federation Road and Washington Street. For more information, visit Gem Prep’s website.