Four lots of roses are being removed for Twin Falls courthouse expansion

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls County will be removing the memorial rose garden to prepare for the expansion of the Theron Ward Judicial Building.

Commissioner Brent Reinke said the need for more courtroom space is significant.

“We have been saving money for a number of years in a capital budget, and now we have some federal funds called ARPA funding coming in,” Reinke said. “A combination of those two are going to give us the ability to be able to expand our courtroom area.”

Construction for this expansion won’t begin for several months, but Reinke said they want to respect the families and donors of the rose garden by removing the roses before they bloom.

“Rather than just coming here and tearing things up, we want to show as much respect as we possibly can while planning for the future for additional court space,” Reinke said.

Now, Twin Falls county is working to return the rose bushes, plaques and bricks to the right people.

On April 1 from 1-5 p.m. and April 2 from 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m, helpers will be around to assist in the removal of the rose bushes.

“We’ll be here to help people dig the roses up, put them in wet burlap sacks, so they can take them home and transplant them if they wish to,” Reinke said.

In the future, Twin Falls County said they plan to display a new commemorative flower garden with a plaque honoring the rose garden donors.

Individuals who have questions are encouraged to contact the Twin Falls County Commissioner’s Office at 208-736-7068.