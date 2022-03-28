Watch
Fish and Game conduct deer and pronghorn capture operations in Magic Valley

uncredited/AP
This undated photo provided by the Nevada Department of Wildlife shows a mule deer buck on winter range near Genoa, Nev. In May, the new wildlife commission OK'd a 66 percent increase in the number of mule deer tags issued to Nevada and out-of-state hunters in 2012, from 14,919 to 24,795. Typically, nearly 40 percent of hunters succeed in bagging a deer, wildlife officials said. (AP Photo/Nevada Dept. of Wildlife via The Reno Gazette-Journal) NEVADA APPEAL OUT; NO SALES
Posted at 10:36 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 13:15:05-04

JEROME, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is conducting deer and pronghorn capture operations in the Magic Valley to collect data on their survival, habitat use and migration.

This capturing project is one of the first collaring projects to take place in the Magic Valley area. Data collected from the GPS collars will provide necessary baseline information about mule deer and pronghorn within the region.

In turn, the collected information will help Idaho Fish and Game assist businesses and agencies to make decisions regarding land use.

