Fish and Game conduct deer and pronghorn capture operations in Magic Valley

JEROME, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is conducting deer and pronghorn capture operations in the Magic Valley to collect data on their survival, habitat use and migration.

This capturing project is one of the first collaring projects to take place in the Magic Valley area. Data collected from the GPS collars will provide necessary baseline information about mule deer and pronghorn within the region.

In turn, the collected information will help Idaho Fish and Game assist businesses and agencies to make decisions regarding land use.