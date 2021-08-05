Watch
Fire danger still a concern in Twin Falls despite recent rain activity

Posted at 3:27 PM, Aug 05, 2021
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management's Twin Falls District is reminding the community that despite recent rain activity fire danger is still a concern.

A lightning-caused is fire currently being contained 49 miles west of Twin Falls near Wintercamp Butte known as the Clover Creek Fire. The fire is estimated to have burned 1,100 acres.

The Clover Creek Fire started on Wednesday and crews are expecting to have it under control by Friday at 6:00 p.m.

BLM spokesperson Rebecca Flick said vegetation is still at a record low dry, and the public should know that fire potential is still a reality regardless of recent rainfall.

“I think that we need to remember just because there are storms going through there is going to be dryer conditions throughout the weekend and next week so fires can still happen,” said Flick.

The BLM has also noticed a lot of roadside starts this season, and they remind the community to check their chains and remember that there are still fire restrictions in effect throughout Idaho.

