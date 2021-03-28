Menu

Structure fire at Amalgamated Sugar Factory in Twin Falls

Twin Falls Fire Department
Posted at 10:29 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 00:40:05-04

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A structure fire broke out Saturday night at the Amalgamated Sugar Factory in Twin Falls.

As of 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Twin Falls Fire Department said they called in other eastern Idaho fire departments to respond to the scene. Responding fire departments include:

Known equipment used on the fire included a mobile SCBA air bottle filler.

A callback crew was staffed to protect Twin Falls city as well.

This is a developing story. We will update this article with information as soon as it becomes available.

