Fatal crash in Eden blocks Idaho State Highway 25, kills one

EDEN, Idaho — A fatal crash in Eden killed one and injured another, blocking the westbound lane of Idaho State Highway 25 for three hours on Saturday.

In a press release, Idaho State Police say Johnny B. Haral, 64, of Eden was driving westbound on SH-25 in a 1923 Ford two-passenger car, similar to a Model T. ISP says Harral drove off the right shoulder of the road, where his vehicle overturned and rolled. Harral and his passenger, Jordan S. Tamcke, 22, of Twin Falls, were not wearing seatbelts and ejected from the vehicle.

Harral was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls via air ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries; next of kin has been notified. Tamcke was transported via ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional in Twin Falls; no information regarding Tamcke's wellbeing has been given.