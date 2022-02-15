Family owned and operated coffee shop in Buhl now open

BUHL, Idaho — There’s a new coffee shop that just opened the Magic Valley, and they are serving up all things Idaho.

High Country Coffee Company is welcoming customers in Buhl. With specialty drinks such as coffees, teas, kids drinks and Red Bull-based drinks, there is bound to be something for everyone.

“It’s comfortable, it’s inviting, people want to come in and mingle with their friends,” said Taylor Pearson, Barista at High Country Coffee Company.

Coming from a family of local Idaho business owners, Shad Babington and his fiancée set out to create a cabin-like coffee stop in the Magic Valley.

Their specialty drinks are cleverly named after Idaho landmarks.

“The Borah is our biggest drink, six shots of espresso [named] after the biggest mountain in Idaho,” said Shad Babington Owner and Operator of High Country Coffee Company.

A big part of their business, is supporting other local businesses. They incorporate locally sourced products they love. The coffee is from Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters, and their milk comes from right down the road at Cloverleaf Creamery.

“I like having stuff come from the community because that’s how these small towns stay going, is by us supporting all the businesses in this town. It’s just neighbors helping neighbors,” said Babington.

High Country Coffee Company, and its coffee, are already off to a strong start.