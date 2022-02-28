'Every pen is full': People for Pets Twin Falls Animal Shelter operating at maximum capacity

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The People for Pets Animal Shelter is experiencing an increase of stray dogs entering the shelter’s kennels, pushing the facility past capacity.

In the span of a few days, executive director Debbie Blackwood said the shelter has picked up over 20 dogs and the number continues to increase. With limited space, some dogs have to share the kennel space.

“It’s just hard when every pen is full, it just makes, what do we do with the next animal pet in need,” Blackwood said.

She urges people to plan ahead by making an appointment to surrender their pet in a safe environment, rather than abandoning pets in the area.

If individuals are missing their pet, they are encouraged to visit the shelter in person.

“Don’t just call, come and look because people describe things differently,” Blackwood said. “The best thing is laying your eyes on the animal, to make sure that if yours is missing, come check the animal shelter to see if it’s here.”