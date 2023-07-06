Watch Now
Empowering Parents Advisory Panel meeting Monday, July 10

Meeting will be streamed live via YouTube
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 13:39:24-04

FILL ME OUT — In a meeting to be held at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, the Empowering Parents Advisory Council will meet for a second time.

Members of the public interested in viewing the meeting can tune into the State Department of Education’spublic streaming page on YouTube.

The advisory panel, consisting of seven members, is in place to advise the State Board of Education on ways to implement, administer and improve the Empowering Parents Grant Program.

The meeting will be held on Monday, July 10, and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am.

