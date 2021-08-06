EBR-1 museum open for one weekend this summer

BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho — For one weekend only this summer, the Experimental Breeder Reactor-1 Atomic Museum will be open to the public.
Completed in 1951, the breeder reactor is 50 miles west of Idaho Falls. It later became the first nuclear reactor to produce a usable amount of electricity. The museum was closed for all of 2020 and this is the only weekend that it will be open this summer.
EBR-1 was operated until late 1963 and decommissioned in 1964. It was dedicated as a National Historic Landmark on August 25, 1966, by President Lyndon Johnson and Glenn Seaborg, chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.
No reservations are necessary and there is no cost. The public can come to see the museum from Friday, August 6 through Sunday, August 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks will be required inside the museum.
