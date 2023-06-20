D.L. Evans Bank makes large donation to ARCH Community Housing Trust

HAILEY, Idaho — In a press release from D.L. Evans Bank, the banking company has announced that ARCH Community Housing Trust has been chosen as the recipient of a $45,000 donation as part of the company's larger philanthropic campaign.

ARCH(Advocates for Real Community Housing) is dedicated to changing the way the community looks at affordable housing.

The organization purchases and restores properties in Blaine County, developing permanent solutions to housing affordability.

Dedicated to improving the quality of life for hardworking families, its mission is to ensure that the people who serve the community can afford to live there.

ARCH is a member of the National Community Land Trust Network and has helped resort workers, first responders, construction workers, teachers, and many other low-to-moderate-income residents in the area.

The D.L. Evans Bank team presented the check during a ceremony held at its Hailey branch on May 31st.

D.L Evans Bank engages in a Community Outreach program, committed to giving back to local communities. The bank primarily operates in southern Idaho and northern Utah.