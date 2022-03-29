CSI's vet tech program to hold Annual Dog Wash fundraiser

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Magic Valley dog owners can get their furry friends washed by the College of Southern Idaho’s veterinary technology students at their Annual Dog Wash.

“This is the main fundraising point for our program and this is basically where we make most of our money to do our activities throughout the year,” said Sage Clark, second year vet tech student at CSI.

The dog wash has helped fund the vet tech program’s field trips, events and graduations one dog at at time, for the past 20 years. This is the first year the event is being held in the program’s new vet tech facility.

“We have a lot more tables and options so it helps us out a lot, because we can fit more dogs and hopefully it can help us raise even more money and be more productive,” said Clark.

Pandemic fears resulted in fewer furry friends turning up to the last two events. Now students are hoping to see lots of wagging tails this time around.

“It also helps a lot of the first years with their education, like learning how to clip nails, clean ears and wash dogs because a lot of them haven’t done that, and that is something you do as a vet tech,” said Emma Gehring, second year vet tech student at CSI.

You can drop your pup off at CSI’s Veterinary Technology building near the Expo Center, this Saturday, April 2. The event is from 9 am to 2 pm. Dog washes with a towel dry start at $25, plus $5 for large dogs. Nail trimming and ear cleanings are $10.