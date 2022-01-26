CSI's new vet tech facility and hands on learning opportunities

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — With opportunity for hands on learning and a new facility, the College of Southern Idaho's vet tech students are well prepared.

Surrounded by agriculture, the CSI offers a Veterinary Technician Program that gives its students lots of hands on experience through community partnerships with local farmers.

Additionally, CSI’s new Veterinary Technician facility, which was brand new for the fall term, has paid off.

“Since we’ve gotten the new facility it’s really nice. We have a lot more opportunity and room to grow as individuals so I’m just really appreciative of that,” said Emma Gehring, a second-year student and president of CSI’s Veterinary Technology Program.

Students shadow in veterinary clinics and practice exams in the classroom. For more information, you can visit the program's website.