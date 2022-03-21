CSI's head cross country and field coach heads to the University of Missouri this summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The men’s and women’s head cross country and distance track coach for the College of Southern Idaho will say farewell to the Gem State this summer, as she begins her new journey.

Coach Lindsey Anderson is an olympian, and was named 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I coach of the year. Under her coaching, CSI’s track and field team recently took home a national championship in Kansas.

However, starting out wasn’t easy.

“When I first got hired at CSI it was to bring back a once a very successful program, and I knew that I had my work cut out for me when I was hired to bring back something that I knew had a lot of potential, but just hadn’t been around for seventeen years,” said Coach Anderson.

Coach Anderson knew that creating a successful junior college team could provide more opportunities for student athletes.

“I knew that there was a lot of good distance runners in the Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Northwest region with not very many junior college opportunities,” said Coach Anderson.

After coaching at CSI for five years, she’s accepted a position as the head cross country coach and assistant track coach for the University of Missouri’s men’s and women’s teams.

“I feel like from day one we’ve had a lot of support in the community. CSI has been amazing; I know that my athletes have really loved their time here and I have loved everything about the last five years,” said Coach Anderson.

Coach Anderson says she’s looking forward to working with athletes for four years, instead of the usual two at a junior college.

“So far I’ve only been a part of those first two years for athletes and I’m really excited to see, after a four year time period, what we can do,” said Coach Anderson

She will finish out the school year at CSI and head to Missouri in June.