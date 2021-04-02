CSI working to bust down the stigma surrounding community colleges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — CSI sees on average around 12,000 students per year and most of them are 17-years-old or younger, who are taking classes while in high school to get ahead.

“There has been a stigma about community colleges,” said CSI spokesperson Kimberlee LaPray. “How they are lesser values in education, just because it does not cost as much to go here.”

CSI announced it will be joining this stigma-busting campaign of Community College Month throughout April. The goal is to improve awareness of the economic, academic, and equity advantages to attending a community college.

Jake Brasil The College of Southern Idaho announced they are participating in Community College Month, and working to tear down the stigma of attending a two-year college.

“Were able to give people the same type of and quality of education here for a much lower cost,” said LaPray.

One of the biggest aspects of a community college they want to highlight is that class sizes are smaller and so students get more attention from faculty members.

“CSI actually gave me that sense of purpose of what I wanted to do with my life,” said CSI student Josephine Mcdonald.

Jake Brasil The College of Southern Idaho announced they are participating in Community College Month, and working to tear down the stigma of attending a two-year college.

“American people wrongly believe that community colleges are inferior institutions, and in most states, universities receive significantly more per-student state support than community colleges do,” according to a statement from CSI.

For the next month, it is expected that city and state leaders in Idaho will proclaim April as Community College Month.