CSI welcoming back more adult students this semester

The College of Southern Idaho is welcoming students back to campus — including a number of lifelong learners returning to the classroom.

“It feels a little unreal honestly,” said CSI Student ambassador Jaelyn Hannan.

Hannan is starting her first year at the college, she is coming from California and said it was the welcoming environment that made her choose CSI.

“So many opportunities that this college offers and it is beautiful,” Hannan said.

While Hannan is fresh out of high school, the campus is also welcoming many adult learners this year. Admission Coordinator Adriana Saldana said she has noticed more adult learners coming back this year for various reasons.

“With everything that has happened in the last year, that they have decided to just come back and pursue a new career or get skills to enhance what they already have,” said Saldana.

Whether they are recently out of high school or making a mid-life career change, the first week of school is often someone's first step in following their dreams in search of a better life.

"Being a former adult student, it is just nice to give back to and be that person that someone was to me,” said Saldana.

The fall semester at the college will go all the way into September and the Spring term will begin on January 10, 2022.

"My hope is that they finish with great awesome grades and that they can come back knowing that we will be there for them,” said Saldana. "If they run into some bumps in the road we will be there to help them succeed and get them the help they need.”