CSI students network with Magic Valley agriculture employers at job fair

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Center hosted an Ag Career Fair, giving students interested in the agriculture industry a chance to connect with local employers.

CSI agriculture instructor Jaysa Fillmore said many students working towards an agriculture and natural resource degree may be unsure how to translate that into a career.

Which is why the fair allowed students to meet local companies and explore different careers they can pursue in the ag industry.

“Agriculture is a vital industry to the Magic Valley, we cannot survive in this region without agriculture,” Fillmore said. “A lot of agriculture companies are hurting for employees, and we think this was a great way to put a lot of students looking to be in the workforce right in front of employers.”

In the future, CSI student Shalani Wilcox said she sees herself in agriculture and advocating for the industry.

She said CSI and events like the career fair have helped her work towards her goals.

“I’ve always heard in agriculture it’s not what you know, but who you know,” Wilcox said. “And so this is one of those opportunities to get to know people and get those job opportunities as well as just networking with other people.”

Raised on a black and red angus cattle ranch, FFA State President Kayden Driggs said agriculture has always been his passion.

Driggs said he feels supported by CSI.

“This event is super awesome because it involves and incorporates all these businesses that support agriculture, that support FFA and support CSI," Driggs said.

Students also had the opportunity to attend workshops focused on hiring skills and get a professional headshot photo taken.