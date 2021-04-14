Watch
NewsKSAW Magic Valley

Actions

College of Southern Idaho displaying student art

items.[0].videoTitle
The College of Southern Idaho's Harret Center is putting the work of CSI art students on display for the public to see for free.
CSI ART .jpg
CSI art 3 .jpg
Posted at 6:06 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 20:28:56-04

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho's Harret Center is putting the work of CSI art students on display for the public to see for free.

CSI art 2 .jpg
The College of Southern Idaho's Harret Center is putting the work of CSI art students on display for the public to see for free.

Starting Tuesday, the CSI student art show gallery will be open during normal museum hours at the Harrett Center for Arts and Science. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no opening reception this year.

Each section of the gallery was handpicked by professors from the college, and the public can view the art for free up until Saturday, May 8.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shine A Light