College of Southern Idaho displaying student art

Jake Brasil The College of Southern Idaho's Harret Center is putting the work of CSI art students on display for the public to see for free.

Starting Tuesday, the CSI student art show gallery will be open during normal museum hours at the Harrett Center for Arts and Science. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no opening reception this year.

Each section of the gallery was handpicked by professors from the college, and the public can view the art for free up until Saturday, May 8.