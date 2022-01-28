CSI Rodeo holds 44th Annual Cowboy and Cowgirl Boxing Smoker

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — It’s time again, for the College of Southern Idaho’s Rodeo team to take off their chaps and boots and strap on their boxing gloves for their annual Cowboy and Cowgirl Boxing Smoker fundraiser.

CSI Rodeo’s 44th Annual CSI Cowboy and Cowgirl Boxing Smoker is Saturday night on Jan. 29 at the at the CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center.

The yearly event is a fundraiser for CSI’s Rodeo team, and funds expenses such as travel, animal costs and scholarships.

After canceling last year due to COVID-19, the team expects a huge turnout, according to Steve Birnie, head rodeo coach for CSI.

Tickets can be purchased here.