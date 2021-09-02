CSI offering students $100 to get vaccinated against COVID-19

MAGIC VALLEY — The College of Southern Idaho is offering $100 payments to students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15.

Starting next Tuesday, students will be able to pick up their payment as long as they have vaccination proof and photo I.D.

“Based upon that decision, what the college decided to do was reach out to the employees and the students. We let them know if they were to get vaccinated and show proof of vaccination of the complete series by October 15, that we were awarding a $100 incentive for getting vaccinated," Chris Bragg, Dean of Institutional Effectiveness and Communication at CSI, said.

Students who were vaccinated earlier this year will also be eligible for the $100 payment.

“As long as you’ve been vaccinated, it doesn’t matter if you got your second shot today or back in February or March. As long as you have the vaccination card that shows that you have completed the cycle, you know the two-shot or the one-shot cycle depending on the specific vaccine, then you are eligible for the incentive," Bragg said.

In order to qualify for the payment, students must also be enrolled in credit-bearing classes.

“The reason for that is this incentive package is being funded through federal funds that came out of legislation that came out of Washington DC to deal with the pandemic," Bragg said.

Their goal behind the Vaccine Incentive program is to encourage more students to get vaccinated and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“For us to do what we do for the community everything from athletic events to arts on tour events to the courses that we offer, it’s critical that we remain open as an institution. So people can drive and park on the parking lot, come walking in and take care of whatever it is they need to take care of," Bragg said.

The vaccine incentive program also includes staff and faculty, who have already been able to receive their payments for the past week and a half.

In order to receive their payments next Tuesday, students must show proof of vaccination and photo I.D.

for more information, you can visit their website.