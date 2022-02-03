CSI Library welcomes children for World Read Aloud Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Children and parents gathered around to hear stories read aloud in the College of Southern Idaho Library, in celebration of World Read Aloud Day.

World Read Aloud Day is a global literacy movement that celebrates the right to read and the power of words. It inspires children and adults to open books, turn pages, and share stories together.

Reading aloud also plays an important role when it comes to early literacy.

“It’s helping them recognize their letters, it’s helping them follow the sequence of the story. It’s those building blocks that will serve them very very well later in life,” said Erica Littlefield, Youth Services supervisor for the Twin Falls Public Library.

CSI’S Library, and Early Childhood Education Program teamed up with the Twin Falls Public Library, to host children from the community to share their love of narratives through read aloud sessions.

“It is really important for children to hear language, to hear book language, so that they develop a love of reading and therefore they are then able to go on with their literacy skills,” said Ellen Neff, program manager of Early Childhood Education at CSI.

Kids danced, sang, and enjoyed listening to readings of a variety of children’s books.

“This was fascinating, empowering, emotional. I’m very, very thankful to have been a part of it,” said Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, Library Director at CSI.