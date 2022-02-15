CSI Library hosts African American Read-In

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Readings of song lyrics, stories, and poetry by African American authors and artists were shared aloud at the College of Southern Idaho’s Library.

This is the library’s first time hosting an African American Read-In, an event created back in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English. The goal of the read-in is to make literacy a prominent element of Black History Month.

“The material could be books, song lyrics, poems short prose that they’ve created, and I’ve seen it evolve at the different institutions that I’ve taught at,” said Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, Library Director at CSI.

Colleges and K-12 schools across the country are taking part in the African American Read-In. By providing access to the read-in locally, the library aims to cultivate unity within the community.

“And because the readers get to pick who they want to read, or even give a little dialogue about why they chose this piece, can be a form of unifying our campus,” said Johnson.

The free open-mic event is a collaboration between CSI’s Library and CSI’s Early Childhood Education Program. It is open to the community. Johnson, hopes to make the African American Read-In an annual event.

“I definitely hope it won’t be our last,” said Johnson.