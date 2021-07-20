CSI dorms undergoing first renovation in 20 years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho is working to make its campus more comfortable for students coming back this fall.

The CSI dorms known as Eagle Hall have not been renovated for more than 20 years. After all that time, several parts of the facility have become outdated and in need of an update.

Jake Brasil

“There were three goals we were trying to achieve,” said Spencer Cutler, CSI plant facilities director. “Improve the experience for the students, take care of some deferred maintenance items, and also improve life safety.”

CSI

Eagle Hall is currently being remolded to include 40 individual restrooms with showers — a big increase from the college’s previous 10 restrooms with shared showers.

The renovations also include the addition of a kitchen and it addresses some maintenance issues including the installation of a new fire alarm system.

Jake Brasil

“I’m Just hoping that it will just make the students happy,” said Eagle Hall Coordinator Brandon Parence. “The stuff we are doing here is really exacting and I'm hoping they are all going to enjoy it.

The dorms will continue to be able to house 246 students, and the renovations are expected to be done before the fall semester.