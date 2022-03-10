CSI basketball teams head to nationals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho celebrates their men’s and women’s basketball teams as they set out for nationals.

“We’ve just been going really hard in practice and putting together all the little details, because as we were there last year, we know what we need to do this year and what we need to work on, so we’re just working on those little things and making sure our plays are perfect and to the standard that we can get them to,” said Ashlee Strawbridge, small forward for CSI’s women’s basketball team.

The women’s team is heading to Lubbock, Texas and the men’s team is setting out for Hutchinson, Kansas.

“We beat the number one team in the country and so that got us an at-large bid and we were there last year. We ended up losing in the second round so we are excited to try to play as deep as we can, hopefully for the national title,” said Jeff Reinert, Head Men’s Basketball Coach.

Players are ready to take on the heat.

“This is a really good opportunity for us. I feel like we’ve proven that we are a good team… we played Salt Lake, the number one team, and we beat them and I feel like if we can beat them then we can beat anybody at Hutch,” said Chris James, point guard for CSI’s men’s basketball team.

Teams are expected to be on their A-Game.

“I think this is the 28th time CSI has been [to Hutchinson] so they know us when we go back there, and they expect excellence… we’ve won three national titles; we’re going for the fourth and we hope for good things,” said Reinert.

For information on when and how to watch the teams, visit the NJCAA website.