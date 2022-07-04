CSI and Twin Falls host fireworks display

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The City of Twin Falls is partnering with the College of Southern Idaho to host a free fireworks display on July 4.

The show will close down Cheney Dr and North college road between Blue Lakes Blvd and Washington St. This 20 minute display will have over 1,500 individual effects and is one of the larger shows for the annual event. The show is put on by Lantis Fireworks.

Idaho News 6

"It’s the biggest one that we have had in at least eight years,” said Neil Christensen, lead pyrotechnic.

Christensen is in his 13th year putting on this show for twin falls and says it is a safe alternative for handling your own fireworks.

“If you do it in your own driveway ,you're handling the explosives and a lot of things can go wrong. I’ve had a lot of neighbors do some fun things with fireworks that have set houses on fire unfortunately,” he said.

Inflation has caused the price of many things to climb including the cost of fireworks.

“Prices are going up everywhere. Fortunately, free is still free, so come see the show and come support us,” said Christensen.

The show begins at 10:15 p.m. near the Herret center on CSI's campus. It is first come first serve for parking and seating in the designated areas.