CSI and Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce join for luncheon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — For National Community College Month, the College of Southern Idaho and The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce came together for the chamber’s monthly luncheon.

Local business owners gathered for the event to discuss how the community can continue to help local Twin Falls businesses thrive.

“With the growth that we are having in Twin Falls, it has been very beneficial for us as a chamber and for the College Southern Idaho, and working very closely with each other is key to the success and growth of Twin Falls,” said J.J. Shaver, Twin Falls Chamber Of Commerce Member Services Coordinator.

This luncheon drew around 70 attendees, the most the monthly event has seen since the pandemic.

CSI’s president, Dr. L. Dean Fisher, spoke at the event, discussing the role that community colleges, like the CSI, play in preparing students for local jobs.

“We appreciate the community coming out for this, they are coming out in a big way and we appreciate them supporting us and supporting Community College Month,” said Matt Hartgrave, CSI Director of Marketing and Communication.