CSI and Sun Valley Company launch new hospitality management program

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — College of Southern Idaho students can now get hands-on experience in the field of hospitality management with the Sun Valley Company.

The partnership between these two organizations is also helping meet the needs of Blaine County students and the local workforce.

From lodging to recreation and dining, the Sun Valley Company understands hospitality management. They have also recently joined forces with the College of Southern Idaho, so students can now have the opportunity to see first-hand what a career in hospitality looks like.

“We are very focused on attention to detail and what every aspect of the guest experience is,” said Sun Valley Company Executive Director Justin Cambier.

Hospitality students from all over the Blaine County can have access to hospitality courses through a combination of in-person learning at the CSI Blaine County Community Campus in Hailey, and through other online courses. They will also now have the opportunity to gain valuable work experience at the Sun Valley Company beginning this summer.

“Talking and greeting people, handling emergencies that come up, that is the real key, that hands-on experience,” said Dianne Jovovich, a CSI hospitality management professor.

After three months of regular full-time training, students enrolled in the program and employed by the Sun Valley company for at least 30 hours per week will be eligible for benefits, including educational assistance, and all seasonal benefits. Employee housing is also available for employees working 30 hours or more.

“It also really helps us with workforce needs in the community,” said Dr. Hallie Star, the CSI Blaine County Center director. “Which we have a real need for people who work and want to live here and take advantage of all the opportunities that exist.”

The CSI Hospitality Management Program is a technical program with a lodging emphasis resulting in an Associate of Applied Science degree or an Intermediate Technical Certificate.

The Sun Valley Company is currently hiring for the summer and enrollment is currently open for Summer and Fall semesters at CSI.

“My biggest hope is that we can recruit locally for students who may have thought about leaving to go to college somewhere else,” Star said.