College of Southern Idaho welcomes the 91st Idaho FFA Convention

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho is welcoming Idaho Future Farmers of America members and their infamous blue coats to the campus as they celebrate the 91st Idaho FFA State Convention.

For the first time since 2019, advisers and members are attending the convention in-person.

The four-day convention allows members to participate in competitive events, workshops, talent exhibitions, community service and more.

Allowing the young farmers to display their passion for agriculture and develop skills they can utilize as they prepare for their future. FFA Hagerman member Daniel Martin said he has enjoyed his involvement with the organization.

“FFA has shown me so many examples of leadership, companionship, how to help each other out and it’s just provided a lot of good things for me,” Martin said. “I feel like I can use this information to help me in my future.”

Future Farmers of America is an organization focused on providing members hands-on experience to access leadership, personal growth and career opportunities.