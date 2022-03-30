College of Southern Idaho U.S. citizenship class prepares residents to take the naturalization test

JEROME, Idaho — Bilingual U.S. citizenship classes offered by the College of Southern Idaho Jerome Center are back in session.

The class serves as a resource for eligible legal residents to learn English writing, reading and speaking skills to prepare them for the naturalization test.

Sarahi Briseno, class instructor, said the class is divided into two parts.

“The first part is about grammar in English. We talk about the questions they’ll see in the interview," Briseno said. “Then we talk about history, about the government, and key words they can use in the interview.”

Briseno said many students are hesitant because of the English-Spanish language barrier.

One of those students was Raquel Fernandez, who feared she wouldn’t be able to pick up on the English language.

But her daughter motivated her to begin taking the class.

"I have to do homework with my daughter,” Fernandez said. “And I want to be someone in the United States, well someone else than I am. Because every person is someone, but if I can climb onto another level and achieve it, then I’ll do it.”

After working directly with Briseno, Raquel Fernandez gained the knowledge and confidence to take the naturalization test, receiving her U.S. citizenship.

“Fear is something that sometimes marks us and doesn't let us grow and reach our dream goals,” Fernandez said. “Don’t be afraid, take the leap. You will not regret taking that step, to get to a place where they welcome you so you can learn.”

The class is free of charge to the community.

The first week of class is March 29 and March 30 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Jerome School District Building. For information, contact the CSI Jerome Center at (208)-324-5101.