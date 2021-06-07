College of Southern Idaho sees high enrollment for summer courses

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — During the first day of summer school, the College of Southern Idaho welcomed new and old students back to campus.

“This is very exciting because we have a lot of new students,” said CSI Admissions Coordinator Adriana Saldana.

Jake Brasil

CSI officials said this is a very busy year for them with enrollment up about 48.39% compared to 2020. Of the new students, about 67% have already enrolled in the fall semester.

Jake Brasil

“We know that these students are determined to succeed in their education and keep moving forward,” said Saldana.

For some students, taking classes over the summer is a way for them to get ahead and for others, it is a way for them to catch up.

Jake Brasil

“I got a little bit behind on my degree,” said CSI Summer School Student Mayzy Shoup. “So I'm making myself push straight through the next two summers so I can hurry up and graduate.”

In total, the college has about 2,803 students currently registered who are taking about 28,113 credits. CSI officials say these high numbers could be from federal emergency funding that’s assisting students with tuition as well as the college's more aggressive recruiting efforts over the past year.

Jake Brasil

“With everything that has happened in the last year, I think that a lot of adult students have realized this is a great opportunity to either get that degree that they have been wanting or to get or get some additional training for a job they already have,” said Saldana.

Students who began taking classes have until June 13 to drop them. Summer courses at the college last until July 30.