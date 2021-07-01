College of Southern Idaho professor publishes Idaho geology book

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A College of Southern Idaho (CSI) professor is hoping to make the experience of traveling through Idaho this summer a bit more interesting and educational with the publication of a new book.

Geology professor Shawn Willsey has co-authored a book titled “Roadside Geology of Idaho.” The book is meant to help explain and inform travelers of the diverse geology along highways and freeways in the Gem State.

Jake Brasil

It took 3.5 years to finish the book and Willsey worked with two other geology professors across the state. Each of the professors drove roadways, researching Idaho's lands along their way.

Jake Brasil

“Get them excited to go visit a part of the state that they have not seen before,” said Willsey. “Hopefully just gets people out exploring and understanding Idaho in a much better way.”

The book is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and local locations including the Twin Falls Visitors Center, the Magic Valley Gear Exchange, and Bull Moose Bicycles.