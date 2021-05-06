College of Southern Idaho offering scholarships to workers impacted by COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho (CSI) is offering scholarships to those who had their jobs impacted by COVID-19.

With the use of COVID-19 funding, individuals who may have lost their jobs and now need new skills to get employment, or changes occurred in their current jobs requiring new skills. CSI has scholarships that can cover up to 100% of the fees for those pieces of training, like forklift certification or CPR training.

“We have always had scholarships of some form to support our community,” said Alex Wolford a CSI industry training coordinator. “To be able to take it to the next level and say we can cover 100% of the costs because you have been impacted, I think that relieves a lot of stress and burden for individuals.”

Whether it be for construction jobs, food processing, or health care those impacted by COVID-19 now have another resource. For more information on the scholarships, head to the CSI website.