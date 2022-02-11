Coalition providing information to the Hispanic and Latino community in the Magic Valley

FILL ME OUT — Health care workers and community leaders continue their efforts to provide Spanish speaking residents in the area access to reliable information and promote community health.

The Hispanic Coalition is made up of members from organizations like the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Community Council of Idaho, St. Lukes, South Central Public Health District and more.

“Bringing together all of these community partners to help identify some of those gaps where we haven't been able to reach out like we wanted to and some of those resources that are still needed out there has been immensely helpful,” South Central Public Health spokesperson Brianna Bodily said.

One of the biggest barriers Spanish speakers face is not having access to educational health materials or information in their language.

“Materials are almost always developed in English first and then a couple weeks later, we might get a Spanish translation,” Bodily said. “But that’s not always the case, sometimes the Spanish translation never comes down.”

Members of the coalition work together to translate and distribute the necessary information.