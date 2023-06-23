City of Twin Falls to host annual 4th of July fireworks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The City of Twin Falls has confirmed that they will be hosting the annual 4th of July Fireworks display at the College of Southern Idaho.

The show is set to begin at 10:15 pm on Tuesday, July 4 and is expected to run for approximately 20 minutes. This event is free to the public and promises excellent viewing points from the college campus.

The City encourages residents to enjoy the community aerial display rather than purchase illegal aerial fireworks. Residents may purchase ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks from any of the 16 licensed fireworks stand in the City of Twin Falls, and they may be discharged from 8 a.m. until midnight between June 23 through July 5.

For more information regarding parking and event restrictions, please visit the city's website.