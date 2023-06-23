Watch Now
NewsKSAW Magic Valley

Actions

City of Twin Falls to host annual 4th of July fireworks

fireworks
jomar aplaon
Generic image of colorful fireworks display
fireworks
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 12:52:46-04

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The City of Twin Falls has confirmed that they will be hosting the annual 4th of July Fireworks display at the College of Southern Idaho.

The show is set to begin at 10:15 pm on Tuesday, July 4 and is expected to run for approximately 20 minutes. This event is free to the public and promises excellent viewing points from the college campus.

The City encourages residents to enjoy the community aerial display rather than purchase illegal aerial fireworks. Residents may purchase ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks from any of the 16 licensed fireworks stand in the City of Twin Falls, and they may be discharged from 8 a.m. until midnight between June 23 through July 5.

For more information regarding parking and event restrictions, please visit the city's website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light