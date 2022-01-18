City of Twin Falls alerts residents of utilities scam attempts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The City of Twin Falls is warning residents about scammers who are claiming to be city officials.

Residents have received phone calls from scammers demanding a payment and threatening to shut off utilities unless a payment is made.

A 64-year-old resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said they have received three scam calls from the same number within two weeks.

“They said well this is your electric company calling to let you know that you’re going to have your service disconnected within the next 45 minutes and this is due to the fact that you have an overdue bill,” said the resident.

The potential victim quickly realized this was a scam attempt.

“Your electric company is going to identify themselves as such and such and they’re probably not going to give you a phone call, they’re going to give you a letter,” they said.

The City of Twin Falls said they would not contact customers on the day of the shutoff.

Instead, residents receive a call and a warning letter several days before.

The City of Twin Falls Utility Services Department handles utility billing for residents.