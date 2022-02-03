City of Jerome announces new chief of police

JEROME, Idaho — From a young age Dan Hall knew he wanted a career dedicated to serving the people around him.

Influenced by his father’s job as a Twin Falls police officer, Hall has served 38 years in law enforcement.

After 18 years as Chief of Police for Jerome, Dan Hall is completing his goal of serving his community and retiring.

“Unfortunately, police officers have to deal with a lot of negative. They usually aren’t dealing with people when they're having their best day,” Hall said. “But when you actually get to see the results of something where you made a difference, that really makes it all worthwhile.”

Captain Duane Rubink was selected by city officials and is stepping into the position as Jerome’s new chief.

Rubink has over 38 years of experience in law enforcement and has spent 20 of those years serving in Jerome.

“We’ve got a great community and a great department and I’m excited for our growth,” Rubink said. “I’ve had the privilege of experiencing a lot of different things here. Giving back at CSI at their program, teaching there and working with the staff and the students there. It’s been rewarding.”

While Duane Rubink adjusts to his new role as chief, Dan Hall said he will adjust to retirement.

Hall said he will be volunteering with a local non-profit organization and spending time with his grandchildren.