Chobani donates food boxes for Harrison Elementary students

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — While many students look forward to spring break, others may not know where their next meals are coming from. That's where Chobani is stepping in for students at Harrison Elementary.

Over 50 Chobani volunteers assembled and delivered 100 food boxes to Harrison Elementary students, providing a total of 3,000 meals and over 5,000 snacks.

With over 350 children experiencing homelessness in the Twin Falls community, food insecurity is a major concern. At Harrison Elementary school, in the Twin Falls School District, almost 80% of students qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Chobani also donated two refrigerators to the school’s food pantry.