Chip Sealing to close Washington Street South on August 9

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — South Washington Street between Second Avenue West and Dierkes Street will begin closures at 8:00am on Wednesday, August 9. Work will proceed to the intersections of Addison Avenue and Filer Avenue during the afternoon.

Resurfacing on South Washington will be the standard chip and seal process.

Drivers are asked to reduce speed and put extra distance from the vehicle in front of them to help avoid rock damage.

Detours will be directed to Second Avenues South and East to route around the work zone.